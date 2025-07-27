Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Trading Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Safestore Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11. 250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Safestore Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK’s largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

Further Reading

