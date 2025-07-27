Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Cut by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6%

LOW stock opened at $226.83 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.04 and its 200-day moving average is $232.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

