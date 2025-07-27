First National Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 0.8% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,201.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.01.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,754.60. The trade was a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.