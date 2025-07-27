Analyzing Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) and Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE – Get Free Report) and Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coates International and Gates Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coates International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gates Industrial 0 3 6 0 2.67

Gates Industrial has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.32%. Given Coates International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Coates International is more favorable than Gates Industrial.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coates International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gates Industrial $3.41 billion 1.91 $194.90 million $0.82 30.84

This table compares Coates International and Gates Industrial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Coates International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Gates Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gates Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coates International and Gates Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coates International N/A N/A N/A Gates Industrial 6.39% 10.15% 5.00%

Summary

Gates Industrial beats Coates International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coates International

(Get Free Report)

Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines. Its CSRV system technology is used in various applications, including engines for electric power generators for home use, industrial complexes, and grid installations; and engines to power motorcycles, automobiles, light and heavy trucks, machinery, railroads, marine engines, military equipment, light aircraft, helicopters, lawn mowers, snowmobiles and jet skis, etc. Coates International, Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

