First National Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First National Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 64,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 455,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.74. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $6,141,499.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 294,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,480,422.50. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $2,531,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,181,552.34. This trade represents a 11.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,084 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

