First National Advisers LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,531.39 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,477.11 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,727.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,827.94.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,218.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 242 shares in the company, valued at $505,175. This represents a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

