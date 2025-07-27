First National Advisers LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in CDW by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CDW by 63.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $181.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.61 and a 200-day moving average of $175.89. CDW Corporation has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $237.48. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.