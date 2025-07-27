First National Advisers LLC Sells 263 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First National Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 19,644.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,629 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $196,057,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after buying an additional 472,069 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 719,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,372,000 after acquiring an additional 431,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $223.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.42. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

