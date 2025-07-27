Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.47. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.