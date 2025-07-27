First National Advisers LLC Buys 121 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $297,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 159,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.6%

Chevron stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $270.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.