Pacific Financial Co. (PFLC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on August 22nd

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Pacific Financial stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Company Profile

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

