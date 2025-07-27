AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Plans $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th.

AllianceBernstein has a payout ratio of 90.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.8%.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $844.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 18.63%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,609.14. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,981.60. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianceBernstein stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,878 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.83% of AllianceBernstein worth $35,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

