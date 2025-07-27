Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,558 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Mattel worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Mattel by 995.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mattel by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 10,226.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Mattel by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mattel

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.