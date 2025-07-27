Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

