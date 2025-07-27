SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $3,847,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 596,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,139,307.52. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $132.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $160.74.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.53%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.