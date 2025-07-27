Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $6.21 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,293 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,041,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,892,000 after purchasing an additional 415,201 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,370,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,827,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,610,000 after purchasing an additional 77,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,748,000 after purchasing an additional 86,694 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,209,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

