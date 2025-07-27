Insider Selling: Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) CAO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,740. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.7%

BKR opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,212,000 after acquiring an additional 465,832 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $12,890,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 82,706 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

