Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 995 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 1.5% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 30.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $52,053,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

Allstate stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.91. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $166.46 and a 12 month high of $213.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

