AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) and Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Critical Review

Enpro (NYSE:NPO) and AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enpro and AstroNova”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enpro $1.06 billion 4.11 $72.90 million $4.02 51.76 AstroNova $151.28 million 0.57 -$14.49 million ($2.13) -5.33

Profitability

Enpro has higher revenue and earnings than AstroNova. AstroNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enpro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Enpro and AstroNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enpro 7.98% 10.67% 6.13% AstroNova -10.28% 2.21% 1.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Enpro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of AstroNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Enpro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of AstroNova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Enpro has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstroNova has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enpro and AstroNova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enpro 0 0 2 1 3.33 AstroNova 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enpro currently has a consensus target price of $202.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Enpro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enpro is more favorable than AstroNova.

Summary

Enpro beats AstroNova on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc. design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries. The Advanced Surface Technologies segment offers cleaning, coating, testing, refurbishment, and verification services for critical components and assemblies used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, as well as for critical applications in the space, aerospace, and defense markets; and specialized optical filters and thin-film coatings for various applications in the industrial technology, life sciences, and semiconductor markets. The company was formerly known as EnPro Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Enpro Inc. in December 2023. Enpro Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M). The PI segment offers tabletop and production-ready digital color label printers, and OEM printing systems under the QuickLabel brand; digital color label mini-presses and inline printing systems under the TrojanLabel brand; and label materials, tags material, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbions under the GetLabels brand. This segment also develops and licenses various specialized software programs to design and manage labels and print images; and provides training and support. This segment serves chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and other industries; and brand owners, label converters, commercial printers, and packaging manufacturers. The T&M segment offers airborne printing solutions, such as ToughWriter used to print hard copies of navigation maps, arrival and departure information, flight itineraries, weather maps, performance data, passenger data, and various air traffic control data; ToughSwitch, an ethernet switches used to connect multiple computers or Ethernet devices; TMX data acquisition systems; Daxus DXS-100 distributed data acquisition platform; SmartCorder DDX100 portable data acquisition systems for facility and field testing; and Everest EV-5000, a digital strip chart recording system used primarily in aerospace and defense. This segment serves aerospace and aerospace and defense, automotive, commercial airline, energy, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

