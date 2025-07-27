Samuel Heath & Sons (LON:HSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Samuel Heath & Sons (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 35 ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Samuel Heath & Sons had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.04%.
Samuel Heath & Sons Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.20. Samuel Heath & Sons has a twelve month low of GBX 280 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 440 ($5.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 317.56.
About Samuel Heath & Sons
