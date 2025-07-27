Samuel Heath & Sons (LON:HSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Samuel Heath & Sons (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 35 ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Samuel Heath & Sons had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.04%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.20. Samuel Heath & Sons has a twelve month low of GBX 280 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 440 ($5.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 317.56.

Samuel Heath & Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and marketing of various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. It offers basic ancillaries and taps; bath ancillaries and taps; bathroom accessories; bidet taps; concealed showers; cupboards/cabinets; exposed showers; external and internal doors; further fittings; generic roughs; kitchen taps; shower accessories and ancillaries; toilet fittings; and windows.

