Sorted Group (LON:SORT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sorted Group (LON:SORT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (28.10) (($0.38)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sorted Group had a negative return on equity of 233.41% and a negative net margin of 153.56%.
Sorted Group Stock Up 14.3%
Shares of SORT stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.27) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.84. Sorted Group has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($1.01). The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.64.
About Sorted Group
Sorted’s Delivery Experience supports retailers in providing exceptional delivery experiences and analysing post-purchase performance. It empowers customers to track deliveries and returns or exchange parcels effortlessly.
Founded more than a decade ago and recognised as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times, Sorted delivers transformational tech on a global scale.
