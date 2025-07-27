Sorted Group (LON:SORT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sorted Group (LON:SORT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (28.10) (($0.38)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sorted Group had a negative return on equity of 233.41% and a negative net margin of 153.56%.

Sorted Group Stock Up 14.3%

Shares of SORT stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.27) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.84. Sorted Group has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($1.01). The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.64.

About Sorted Group

In today’s delivery landscape, good experiences simply aren’t good enough. It takes an outstanding delivery experience to differentiate.

Sorted’s Delivery Experience supports retailers in providing exceptional delivery experiences and analysing post-purchase performance. It empowers customers to track deliveries and returns or exchange parcels effortlessly.

Founded more than a decade ago and recognised as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times, Sorted delivers transformational tech on a global scale.

