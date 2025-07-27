Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 3,145 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.9% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.40 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

