Comparing Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PLAYSTUDIOS and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 129.51%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,853.13%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Super League Enterprise”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $289.43 million 0.53 -$28.69 million ($0.24) -5.08 Super League Enterprise $14.69 million 0.31 -$16.64 million ($73.60) -0.07

Super League Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -11.30% -5.83% -4.56% Super League Enterprise -105.13% -1,169.11% -124.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Super League Enterprise on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

