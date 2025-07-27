Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $22.74 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 2.9% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $22,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after buying an additional 334,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,868,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $863,704,000 after buying an additional 256,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,618,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $748,233,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,422,000 after buying an additional 210,662 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI opened at $428.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.60 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

