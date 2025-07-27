Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.25.

PWR opened at $422.06 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

