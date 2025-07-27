First National Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

First National Advisers LLC decreased its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 158.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.90.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. Analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

