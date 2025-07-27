First National Advisers LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $119.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 193.03, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 670.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Communities news, Director Jeff Blau acquired 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.99 per share, with a total value of $432,433.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,665 shares in the company, valued at $432,433.35. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.