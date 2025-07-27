Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 382 Shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in UGI were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 87,739 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,344,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,115,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Stock Up 0.5%

UGI stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. UGI Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

