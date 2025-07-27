Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 320,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 235,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 124,926 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.0576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

