Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Position in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 450,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.08. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.14 and a 52 week high of $202.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LANC. Benchmark raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

