American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Lifted by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in American International Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American International Group by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 115,706 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American International Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIG

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.