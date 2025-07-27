SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Stock Price Up 14.9% – Here’s What Happened

SJM Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SJM in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.
