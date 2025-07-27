SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Stock Price Up 14.9% – Here’s What Happened

SJM Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SJM in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

