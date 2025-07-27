Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.82 and last traded at $55.72. 363,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 251,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Schneider Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.6749 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

