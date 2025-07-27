Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Down 27.3% – What’s Next?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 27.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 160,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 45,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.
