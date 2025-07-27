Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Down 17.3% – Here’s Why

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$115.35 and last traded at C$115.57. 406,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 708% from the average session volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$115.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.