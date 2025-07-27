Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Shares Down 17.3% – Here’s What Happened

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) fell 17.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$115.35 and last traded at C$115.57. 406,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 708% from the average session volume of 50,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$139.67.
Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 17.3%
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.
