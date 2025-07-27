Pantheon Resrcs (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Shares Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pantheon Resrcs (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 157,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 431,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Pantheon Resrcs Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.
About Pantheon Resrcs
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
