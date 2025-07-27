Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Trading Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.77 and last traded at $31.77. 261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Zalando Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

