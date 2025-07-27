Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Lowered by Seneschal Advisors LLC

Seneschal Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 6.7% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Seneschal Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.