Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

