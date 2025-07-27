Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $141,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,200,000 after acquiring an additional 243,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,184,000 after purchasing an additional 295,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after buying an additional 687,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after buying an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,798 shares of company stock worth $3,955,331 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $495.86 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.