Seneschal Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Seneschal Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Seneschal Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

