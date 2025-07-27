TCW Group Inc. Acquires 60,257 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,257 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $88,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after buying an additional 1,340,343 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,763,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,739,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

