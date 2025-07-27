International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,775 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $156,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $259.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $181.81 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

