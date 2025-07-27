iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Seneschal Advisors LLC

Seneschal Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Seneschal Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $331,591,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $640.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.32. The stock has a market cap of $644.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $640.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

