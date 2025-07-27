AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,670 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,670 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after buying an additional 278,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 305,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

