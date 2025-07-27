Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 2,223 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IWR opened at $95.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.