Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 2.71% of Shattuck Labs worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $40.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

