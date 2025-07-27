Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,959,000 after buying an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,516.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,480 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 429,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Crocs by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,647 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Crocs Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CROX stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.75. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $151.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

