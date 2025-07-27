Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 21 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 523.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. This trade represents a 45.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total transaction of $12,176,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,325.16. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU stock opened at $785.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $790.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $755.39 and its 200 day moving average is $656.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 price objective (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. CLSA began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.55.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

